Serie A rivals reject Juventus offer for forward target

Lazio has rejected Juventus’ offer for their attacker Joaquin Correa. The Argentinean is one of the exciting attacking players that Andrea Pirlo is targeting this summer as he looks to rebuild an ageing Juve squad.

Messenger via Calciomercato claims that The Bianconeri has offered the Rome based side 6m euros for a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for 50 million euros.

The new Champions League campaigners have turned the offer down, it remains unclear if they will accept a huge fee for a permanent transfer or even if Juve will return to try to sign him again.

He joined Lazio from Sevilla for 16m euros in 2018 and he has been key for them every season as they try to win the Serie A and to also return to the Champions League.

After scoring 9 goals in 44 games in his first season at the club he then scored 10 goals in 35 games for them last season.

He will be a great addition to the Juve team, but there are other top players that the club can target to come in and do a similarly good job.

Pirlo has started to make Juve a very exciting team to watch unlike the sometimes boring sides of Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri.