Juventus is actively searching for a new striker in the transfer market, and Youssef En-Nesyri is one of their primary targets for the position, reports TuttoJuve.

The club has expressed their willingness to sell Dusan Vlahovic if a substantial offer is presented, and they understand the importance of finding a suitable replacement for him.

Although there were reports suggesting that Juventus had reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku, the situation has become complicated, as there is also interest from Saudi Arabia in the Belgian striker.

Therefore, Juve must explore alternative options, and En-Nesyri has emerged as a top choice. However, they face competition from other Serie A clubs, namely AS Roma and Inter Milan, who are also interested in signing the talented Sevilla striker.

Sevilla appears willing to part ways with En-Nesyri, but they have set a price tag of 35 million euros for his services, and any potential suitor will need to meet this valuation to begin negotiations.

As the transfer window progresses, Juventus will need to act decisively to secure a suitable striker to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

En-Nesyri is a fine striker who did well at the last World Cup and helped Sevilla to win the Europa League.

His experience in these competitions makes him one player who might not struggle to shine at Juve.

However, Lukaku is a much better option to replace Vlahovic because he already understands Serie A and reached the Champions League final with Inter Milan last season.