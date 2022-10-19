Last weekend, Juventus managed to put their woes behind them to earn a labored win over Torino.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic was the main star of the show. After giving Vanja Milinkovic-Savic two warnings, he scored the winner for Max Allegri’s side as he latched onto Danilo’s header.

Calciomercato picked the Serbian amongst the best performers from the tenth Serie A matchday. The 22-year-old spearheads the 4-2-3-1 lineup.

The source also acknowledged the heroics of the Torino goalkeeper who pulled off a string of saves to deny Vlahovic and company before ultimately conceding.

The Bianconeri will be hoping to see this version of the former Fiorentina man week in week out. Despite scoring six goals thus far this season, the bomber has been cutting a frustrated figure while suffering from a lack of service.

The lineup also includes three Atalanta stars in Ademola Lookman, Brandon Soppy and former Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu represent Inter after earning a comfortable win over Salernitana. Sandro Tonali also gets the nod after scoring a late winner for Milan at Verona. His young teammate Malick Thiaw also made the cut.

Serie A Round 10 Best XI (4-2-3-1): Milinkovic-Savic (Torino); Soppy (Atalanta), Thiaw (Milan), Demiral (Atalanta), Udogie (Udinese); Tonali (Milan), Calhanoglu (Inter); Lookman (Atalanta), Martinez (Inter); Kvaratskhelia (Napoli); Vlahovic (Juventus)