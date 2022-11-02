Fagioli
Serie A Round 12: Juventus youngster chosen in Top XI

November 2, 2022 - 11:00 am

Last weekend, Juventus found an unlikely savior in the form of Nicolò Fagioli. The midfielder is yet to start a match for Juventus this season. Nonetheless, he only needed a second half cameo to make the damage against Lecce.

The former Cremonese man immediately improved what was a stagnant midfield, before snatching the winner with a splendid curler.

Therefore, the 21-year-old earned a recognition in the Best XI formation from Serie A Round 12 as published by Calciomercato.

Moreover, Roma’s Cristian Volpato was another youngster who made all the difference following his second half introduction. He scored a goal and provided an assist in the Giallorossi’s win in Verona.

As one would expect, Napoli dominated the lineup with four entries following their 4-0 routing of Sassuolo.

Hattrick hero Victor Osimhen leads the line alongside the sensational Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The other Partenopei stars in the ideal formation are Mario Rui and Kim Min-jae.

For their part, Inter also have a couple of entries in Nicolò Barella and Alessandro Bastoni, while Antonio Candreva gets the nod following his brilliant display for Salernitana against his former club Lazio.

Serie A Round 12 Best XI (3-4-3): Terraciano (Fiorentina); Djidji (Torino), Kim (Napoli), Bastoni (Inter); Candreva (Salernitana), Barella (Inter), Fagioli (Juventus), Mario Rui (Napoli); Volpato (Roma), Osimhen (Napoli), Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

