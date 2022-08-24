While the first round of the season was a memorable one, the second matchday couldn’t replicate its magic. With six draws including four uneventful stalemates, the action left much to be desired.

As for Juventus, their trip to Liguria failed to reap the desired rewards, as Max Allegri’s men left two points on the road due to an uninspiring goalless affair.

Calciomercato chose the worst eleven performers from Matchday Two, with Dusan Vlahovic leading a star-studded attack.

The Serbian bomber was isolated for the majority of the match, with his teammates leaving him starving for service. While he did pick up Adrien Rabiot with a clever assist, VAR eventually disallowed the goal for a marginal offside.

Nonetheless, Vlahovic has some prestigious company in attack in the form of Milan duo Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao. The two stars failed to inspire during the Rossoneri’s draw in Bergamo.

Surprisingly, no other Juventus players featured on the list despite Monday’s hollow performance. Instead, the source opted for alternative names, including Lazio pair Matias Vecino and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Serie A Round 2 Flops (3-4-3): Falcone (Lecce); Luperto (Empoli), Ranocchia (Monza), Carboni (Monza); Perez (Udinese), Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Vecino (Lazio), Kyriakopoulos (Sassuolo); Rebic (Milan), Vlahovic (Juventus), Leao (Milan)