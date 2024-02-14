On Monday night, the Serie A weekend ended with a shocking defeat for Juventus at the hands of Udinese at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri confirmed their negative run by suffering their first loss of the season at home. They only managed to collect a single point in the last three fixtures, thus putting an end to their Scudetto hopes, barring a miracle.

Max Allegri’s men lacked ideas as they failed to score a single goal against a club embroiled in the relegation battle.

While most Juventus players underperformed, TuttoMercatoWeb picked two in the Flop lineup of Serie A Round 24.

With a 4.5/10 rating, Timothy Weah makes for a natural inclusion. The winger failed to make an impact on the right wing, and eventually left his place on the pitch to Kenan Yildiz early in the second half.

The American is joined by his compatriot Weston McKennie, although it might be a harsh selection given his hard-working display.

Regardless, the USMNT duo join a lineup spearheaded by Roma star Romelu Lukaku who failed to inflict damage against his former employers Inter. The Giallorossi ended up losing the match 2-4.

Moreover, Juventus loanee Kaio Jorge is also selected after missing a major scoring opportunity in Frosinone’s 1-5 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina.

Here is the full list as published by TMW:

Stefano Turati (Frosinone) 5

Timothy Weah (Juventus) 4.5

Marco Pellegrino (Salernitana) 4.5

Caleb Okoli (Frosinone) 4

Emanuele Valeri (Frosinone) 4

Alessandro Deiola (Cagliari) 5

Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana) 4

Weston McKennie (Juventus) 5

Kaio Jorge (Frosinone) 4.5

Nikola Krstovic (Lecce) 4.5

Romelu Lukaku (Roma) 4.5