Serie A Round 26 flops: Vlahovic leads star-studded attack

Last Sunday, Juventus managed to overcome an awkward first half to prevail over Sampdoria. The Bianconeri won the match in a 4-2 result, but some of Max Allegri’s men failed to impress, and chief amongst them is Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian was determined to end his drought, but he ended up squandering a host of chances, including one from the spot.

Therefore, Calciomercato picked Vlahovic as the centre forward in the flop formation of Serie A Round 26 which includes some of the weekend’s most disappointing performers.

The 23-year-old leads a star-studded attack, flanked by Milan star Rafael Leao and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

The unceremonious lineup also includes Nerazzurri wingbacks Denzel Dumfries and Robin Gosens, young Roma pair Marash Kumbulla and Edoardo Bove, Atalanta duo Juan Musso and Ederson, and young Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

However, it should be noted that Vlahovic is the only member of the formation who features despite his team’s victory.

On the other hand, his Juventus teammate Adrien Rabiot was named among the best performers of the round after scoring a personal brace.

Serie A Round 26 Flops(3-4-3): Musso (Atalanta); Baschirotto (Lecce), Thiaw (Milan), Kumbulla (Roma); Dumfries (Inter), Ederson (Atalanta), Bove (Roma), Gosens (Atalanta); Martinez (Inter), Vlahovic (Juventus), Leao (Milan)