Last weekend, Juventus and Roma shared the spoils at the Allianz Stadium. Even though the Bianconeri arguably deserved better, they paid the price for their inability to kill off their visitors, as Tammy Abraham snatched a second half equalizer to cancel out Dusan Vlahovic’s stunning opener.

Despite the Serbian’s impressive overall performance, Calciomercato shunned him when picking the best XI formation from Serie A Matchday Three.

Instead, the source favored Milan’s Olivier Giroud, who’s also accompanied by his Rossoneri teammates Rafael Leao and new signing Charles De Ketelaere.

However, one Juventus player made the cut for his vibrant display in the middle of the park. Of course we’re talking about Fabio Miretti who put up an influential shift in his first start of the season.

The 19-year-old made timely runs and picked up his teammates with clever passes. The Romans had no answer for his skills during the first half.

The hypothetical lineup also features Lazio super-subs Luis Alberto and Pedro who led the way for the capital side in the memorable win at the expense of Inter.

Roma defender Chis Smalling also earned a spot for helping the Giallorossi stay in the match against the Bianconeri.

Serie A Best XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario (Empoli); Dodo (Fiorentina), Smalling (Roma), Kalulu (Milan), Parisi (Empoli); Luis Alberto (Lazio), Miretti (Juventus); Pedro (Lazio), De Ketelaere (Milan), Leao (Milan); Giroud (Milan)