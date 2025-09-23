Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been selected as one of the worst performers in the fourth round of Serie A.

The Serbian was coming off a superb midweek cameo in the 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund. He managed to drag the team back into the Champions League contest by scoring a brace and providing the assist for Lloyd Kelly’s last-minute equaliser, which earned the Old Lady a point on the first matchday of the Champions League group stage.

The bomber’s heroics earned him a starting role in the weekend match against Hellas Verona. However, he once again failed to deliver the goods when given the nod from the first minute.

Dusan Vlahovic produces underwhelming display in Verona

Vlahovic looked disoriented, while his exhausted teammates failed to provide him with proper service. In the end, the Bianconeri had to settle for a 1-1 draw. It should also be mentioned that they were impeded by controversial refereeing decisions.

Following the end of the Serie A round, TuttoMercatoWeb selected the worst lineup from the Italian weekend, and unfortunately for Vlahovic, he received the undesirable nod.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Serbian striker joined a list dominated by Torino players who suffered a miserable 0-3 defeat at home to Atalanta. Therefore, Vlahovic was paired with Duvan Zapata as the two attackers in the 4-3-1-2 formation.

The Granata were also represented by the defensive pairing of Guillermo Maripan and Saul Coco, in addition to Inter loanee Kristjan Asllani.

Udinese didn’t fare much better, as they were humbled by Milan at home. The Zebrette, who also lost 0-3, have two players in the lineup: Goalkeeper Razvan Sava and midfielder Jesper Karlstrom.

After losing the Derby della Capitale, Lazio were naturally present on the list. Nuno Tavares, who committed the blunder that gifted the winner to Roma, was an obvious selection, as well as Reda Belahyane who got himself sent off.

Despite Napoli’s win over Pisa, their captain, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, was picked among the weekend’s flops.

Worst Serie A Lineup in Round 4

Razvan Sava (Udinese) 5

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) 5

Guillermo Maripán (Torino) 4.5

Saul Coco (Torino) 5

Nuno Tavares (Lazio) 4.5

Jesper Karlström (Udinese) 4.5

Kristjan Asllani (Torino) 4.5

Reda Belahyane (Lazio) 4

Valentin Carboni (Genoa) 5

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) 5

Duván Zapata (Torino) 5