Serie A Round 7: Juventus players dominate the worst formation

In what was described as the club’s worst performance possibly in decades, an unrecognizable Juventus side conceded their first defeat of the Serie A campaign at the hands of the newly promoted Monza.

On his senior managerial debut Raffaele Palladino managed to peg back his former club from the get-go. So when Angel Di Maria received his marching orders for hitting Armando Izzo with an elbow, the writing was on the wall for the Old Lady.

At the end of every round, Calciomercato releases its best and worst formation of the weekend, and expectedly, Juventus dominate flops’ lineup for Matchday 7.

The Argentine winger was a natural inclusion, and was joined by four other Bianconeri who failed to deliver at the U-Power Stadium.

Dusan Vlahovic was unable to leave his mark as he fired blank once again. The same goes for Weston McKennie and Filip Kostic.

Federico Gatti also had a torrid outing, losing Monza strikers on some occasions, including the attempt that led to Biancorossi’s winner.

The Italian is joined at the back by Inter duo Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni who also had miserable outings against Udinese.

Serie A Round 7 Flops (3-5-1-1): Radu (Cremonese); Gatti (Juventus), de Vrij (Inter), Bastoni (Inter); Dest (Milan), McKennie (Juventus), Brozovic (Inter), Gagliardini (Inter), Kostic (Juventus); Di Maria (Juventus); Vlahovic (Juventus)