Serie A schedule 2021/22 – Juventus start at Udinese

Next season, Serie A will be the official home of the European champions, following the Azzurri’s great triumph in Euro 2020.

Nevertheless, footballers have very little time to celebrate, with one campaign ending, the next one is right around the corner.

On Wednesday, Lega Serie A conducted the official draw to determine the schedule for the 2021/22 season, and Juventus will kickoff their campaign on the road against Udinese. The first round will be held on the weekend of 21st and 22nd of August.

According the Lega’s official website, the Bianconeri’s first home match will be on round 2 against Serie B champions Empoli, before taking on Napoli and Milan on the third and fourth matchdays respectively.

The Old Lady will also have a tough stretch in October, with successive clashes against Torino (their cross town rivals), Roma and Inter between rounds 7 and 9.

Therefore, it seems that Max Allegri will be set for a fiery start to his second Juventus spell, as the club tries to regain the Scudetto title which they lost in favor of Inter last season.

The Bianconeri have started their preparations for the new campaign on Wednesday, but the vast majority of their stars are still in vacation after taking part in Euro 2020 and Copa America.