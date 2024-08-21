The Serie A season in Italy is quickly approaching, and a few questions might remain between now and when the first whistle blows. Who will raise the Scudetto? Who will be relegated to Serie B? Who will top the goal-scoring charts? We will start to get some answers soon.

However, we have some bold predictions that you might want to hear before the season kicks off. This guide will be helpful for those who are not only following the league itself but also planning on placing some bets in the not-so-distant future. Fans of Italian soccer can get ready for the new season with the promotions and offers available at OddsChecker. Be sure to compare the bonus codes on this table before claiming one and placing your first bet.

Juve could spoil Inter’s title defence

Inter Milan were the runaway winners of Serie A last season. While many might expect them to defend the title, Juventus could be well positioned to challenge them after making some quality additions to their squad during the off-season.

The midfield has undergone a much-needed revamp with Douglas Luiz and Khéphren Thuram arriving from Aston Villa and OGC Nice respectively. There’s a change in goal, too, with Wojciech Szczesny departing and the signing of Monza’s Michele Di Gregorio, who kept an impressive 14 clean sheets in what was a mid-table side last season.

Juve’s title hopes could be dented if Federico Chiesa is sold, however, and there are a handful of clubs lining up to secure his signature. New boss Thiago Motta still has work to do to build a squad with the depth to go toe-to-toe with Inter over a whole season. However, in Dušan Vlahović, they still have one of the league’s top strikers, and several other promising youngsters are emerging from the Juventus Next Gen academy setup.

Como to finish well clear of relegation

Como have been making headlines for some time now, with Thierry Henry investing in the club and Cesc Fàbregas taking the reins as manager. In preparation for their first Serie A campaign in more than 20 years, they have signed World Cup and Champions League winner Raphaël Varane to strengthen what was already a squad filled with top-flight experience.

It could take some time for the new players to gel and for the team to adapt to the higher level, but Como are not being considered one of the favorites for relegation by most bookmakers. Currently, Venezia and Empoli are deemed to be most at risk of the drop.

Lazio remains strong without Immobile

With their all-time top scorer Ciro Immobile leaving for Turkey, many expect a drop-off from Lazio in this year’s standings. The transfer of Immobile has, however, come off the back of two of his poorest goal scoring seasons, so his departure might not be felt too strongly. In addition, the imminent arrival of Boulaye Dia could go a long way toward easing the goal scoring burden on the rest of the team.

Napoli surges back

Napoli will hope to feature in the title race again under Antonio Conte, a manager who is no stranger to being an underdog and will relish the challenge of revitalizing the Partenopei after their title defense went down in flames last season. Given the quality of their squad, and with Conte at the helm, you can expect this to be a temporary setback; the team should be part of the conversation of championship contenders once again.

An unpredictable season awaits

Over the last few seasons, Serie A has proven to be the most unpredictable of Europe’s top five major leagues, so it is anybody’s guess how it will pan out this time around. Could the title change hands yet again, or can Inter become the first side to retain it since Juve’s dominant era? Who will compete for the European places? We are certainly excited for the first whistle to blow so we can start finding out.