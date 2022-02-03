Serie A side enters the race for versatile Juventus target

The competition for Nicolo Zaniolo is increasing as Juventus looks to land the exciting Italian talent.

The AS Roma attacker is one of the finest talents Italy has on show now and has a deal with them until 2024. However, he has been tipped to leave before that time.

Max Allegri and Antonio Conte like him which makes Tottenham and Juve two of his main suitors.

It is not just both clubs who want him in their squad, with a new report on Football Italia claiming AC Milan has joined his chase.

The report claims that the Rossoneri has already contacted his entourage to inform them of their interest.

This could spark a bidding war in the summer if Roma decides to cash in on him.

Zaniolo is an exciting talent to watch, and it would be great to add him to our squad.

Juve constantly improves its options and the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic makes us one of the most potent attacking sides in Europe.

He and Federico Chiesa would make a frightening duo for the next few years. Adding Zaniolo will make Juve a totally different club.

As soon as he becomes available, we can trust our current board to do what it takes to bring him to Turin.