Serie A side focused on keeping Juventus striker target

Despite reported interest from Juventus, Genoa manager, Davide Ballardini says he is only focused on helping Gianluca Scamacca improve as a player.

The 22-year-old is on loan from Sassuolo and has emerged as one of the strikers that Juventus is interested in this month.

A report from La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia two days ago claimed that Juventus was closing in on signing the striker for around 20m euros.

It claimed that he would join the Bianconeri on an 18-month loan deal with the obligation to buy.

However, after their 3-2 loss to Juventus last night, Ballardini spoke about the attacker and said he wasn’t thinking about anything else apart from having him come to training every day and helping him get better.

He said in a press conference via Calciomercato:

“He is a guy that we hold tight, that I have come to know. I’m really happy and I don’t think about anything else, if not having him every day, training him and improving him in his path”.

Juventus have been focused on youngsters in recent transfer windows and if they can land him, he would certainly get his chance to play for the team.