Scamacca
Transfer News

Serie A side focused on keeping Juventus striker target

January 14, 2021 - 8:53 pm

Despite reported interest from Juventus, Genoa manager, Davide Ballardini says he is only focused on helping Gianluca Scamacca improve as a player.

The 22-year-old is on loan from Sassuolo and has emerged as one of the strikers that Juventus is interested in this month.

A report from La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia two days ago claimed that Juventus was closing in on signing the striker for around 20m euros.

It claimed that he would join the Bianconeri on an 18-month loan deal with the obligation to buy.

However, after their 3-2 loss to Juventus last night, Ballardini spoke about the attacker and said he wasn’t thinking about anything else apart from having him come to training every day and helping him get better.

He said in a press conference via Calciomercato:

“He is a guy that we hold tight, that I have come to know. I’m really happy and I don’t think about anything else, if not having him every day, training him and improving him in his path”.

Juventus have been focused on youngsters in recent transfer windows and if they can land him, he would certainly get his chance to play for the team.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

juventus v napoli

Prospective date for Juventus-Napoli match revealed

January 14, 2021
chiesa

Two Juventus stars set to return for the Inter clash

January 14, 2021
ramos

Juventus choose not to pursue three major free agents

January 14, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.