Juventus has a long-term interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and they will jump at the chance to sign him if he became available today.

The midfielder has been one of the finest players in Serie A in recent seasons and they believe he will improve their squad.

However, Lazio has refused to do business with any club, especially the Bianconeri.

Most people know the top players at other Italian clubs eventually join them.

But Lazio has priced Juve out of a move for him so far. His current deal expires in 2024 and that means he should be cheap at the end of this season.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals his contract situation has not affected his transfer value at the Rome club.

The report claims its president Claudio Lotito will still demand 100m euros to allow him to leave.

Juve FC Says

Lazio knows they have a top player on their hands who will get better in black and white.

They are one of the clubs looking to stop Juve from rising to the top of the league again, so we should not be surprised they want us to pay top dollar to sign him.

If we can convince the midfielder, he might reject a new deal and force them to sell him.