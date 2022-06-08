Following a decent but unspectacular first campaign in Turin, Juventus are now carefully examining the future of Luca Pellegrini.

The left-back initially signed for the Bianconeri in 2019 as a part of an exchange deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola join Roma. He spent his first two campaigns on loan at Cagliari and Genoa respectively, before joining Max Allegri’s first squad last season.

While the 23-year-old displayed some encouraging signs last season, experienced players like Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio often got the nod at his expense.

So would the club consider parting ways with the former Roma man this summer?

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Bologna could open talks with Juventus for Pellegrini in the coming days.

Perhaps the Italian would act as a replacement for Aaron Hickey who has been attracting the interest of several top clubs around Europe.

However, the source warns that the left-back currently earns 2 million euros per season, which is higher than the Rossoblu’s parameters.

Last season, Pellegrini contributed in one assist in his 18 Serie A appearances.

It’s worth noting that another young Juventus left-back played on loan at Bologna during the 2021/22 campaign. Of course we’re talking about Gianluca Frabotta who was only able to make two appearances off the bench during a season wrecked by injury problems.