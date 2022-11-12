Juventus has been interested in a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for a long time and it remains strong.

However, Lazio is also determined to keep him and ensure he doesn’t become the next top player to move to Turin.

The Serbian is happy with life in Rome and has continued to stay loyal to the Biancocelesti.

As he approaches the end of his current deal, his present employer faces the risk of finally losing him.

However, they will not allow him to leave without a fight and a new report says they will break the bank to keep him.

Lazio has a small budget, which limits the amount they can offer as a salary to anyone in their squad.

However, Il Messaggero via Calciomercato reports they are now prepared to expand their budget so it can accommodate the midfielder’s new deal.

They will offer him upwards of 5m euros to make him stay and continue his adventure with them.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the best midfielders in Europe since he moved to Rome, so it is understandable that they want to keep him.

The midfielder has an important role to play in his next move. If he loves life there, he will likely sign a new deal, otherwise, he could push to join us.