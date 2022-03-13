Serie A club to rival Juventus for two young Udinese wingbacks

With every new season, Serie A followers discover a new wave of talent from all across the league,

Fore their part, Udinese are experts when it comes to introducing young and exciting starlets.

This campaign, the Friuli-based club has been relying on two youngsters in the wingback roles. We’re talking about Destiny Udogie (19-years-old) and Brendan Soppy (20-years-old).

The first plays on the left and is currently on loan from Verona, but the Zebrette have an obligation to buy him at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Soppy is a French-Ivorian who plays on the right side who joined Udinese last summer from Stade Rennais.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are interested in the young pair. However, they will face some competition from Atalanta.

As we all know, the Orobici are renowned for bringing in young talent and developing their capabilities. Wingbacks in particular are highly important in Gian Piero Gasperieni’s tactical scheme.

The report adds that Udinese will ask for at least 15 million euros for Udogie’s services. The left-back has thus far contributed in two goals and one assist this season.

The source also mentions that Napoli are also in the hunt for the Italo-Nigerian talent.

Juve FC say

While we all like to see promising youngsters joining our club, perhaps the two players will be better off by signing for Atalanta instead.

After all, we all know that the Bianconeri rarely offer chances for young players, especially with Max Allegri in charge, unless they prove to be real phenoms.