Serie A sides spent the second most money in the 2022 January transfer window

The January transfer window was an interesting one, with clubs around the continent strengthening their squad.

Juventus signed Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Gatti and Denis Zakaria. These transfers broke the record for the money spent by a club in a Serie A winter transfer window.

The covid pandemic has limited the money clubs spend across the continent, especially in January.

However, a new FIFA report via Football Italia reveals clubs spent so much in the last window.

The report claims 3,534 international transfers happened and around $1.03bn was spent.

English clubs were the highest spenders as they spent around $349.5m of that total.

However, Italian clubs beat La Liga, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga sides to second.

They spent around $113.6m of the total, with Juve understandable helping them to get into that position.

Serie A has become more competitive in recent seasons, and this report shows that the clubs in the competition are serious.

Juve spent more than half of their total outlay to sign Vlahovic and Gatti, but they will know that they still have work to do to return to the top of the league standings.

Hopefully, the arrival of the new signings will change things around for them in this half of the campaign.