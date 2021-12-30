Serie A stadiums return to a limited capacity crowds as covid-19 forces a change

The omicron variant of covid-19 is causing more damages than we all expected and it has affected Serie A.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia reports that the growing number of covid cases has forced the Italian government to make clubs reduce their stadium capacity to 50%.

The chequerboard seating plan has also returned as authorities try their best to limit the spread of the virus in the country.

Italy was one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic last year and clubs had to play without fans in the stands.

Some have still not recovered from the financial hit they took because of that decision and would now have to deal with this one.

Juve FC Says

This is a hard decision to take considering the financial losses it would bring to Serie A clubs.

However, we have to appreciate the government’s efforts to ensure everyone survives this pandemic.

It is hard for clubs, but the decision-makers are also not having it easy and this is one more reason fans and players have to get vaccinated.

This is a delicate time for football and everyone involved in the game has to contribute to its survival.

Hopefully, this decision would be only a temporary one.