Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio has addressed speculation surrounding his future amid interest from Juventus and other clubs.

Di Gregorio’s impressive performances have caught the attention of Juventus, who have identified him as a potential candidate to replace their current first-choice goalkeeper.

While the Bianconeri and other clubs closely monitor his progress, Di Gregorio acknowledges that such interest could prove distracting.

While every player would welcome interest from top clubs in Italy, Di Gregorio remains committed to his current club, Monza, and is focused on aiding them in their journey in the Italian top flight.

Despite the allure of joining prestigious clubs, Di Gregorio’s primary focus remains on contributing to Monza’s success.

He was asked about his future amidst all the speculations recently and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I want to concentrate on these two months with Monza. Then, after the last day of championship, we’ll see what’s concrete. I feel great in Monza. I don’t need to run away. If something comes along to take a step, we’ll evaluate it.”

Juve FC Says

We do not expect our interest to worry Michele Di Gregorio now because the transfer window is closed.

He knows when it opens in the summer, it will be a good time for him to think about his future and decide if he will stay or move to Juve.