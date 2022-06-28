Despite the expected arrival of Angel Di Maria, Juventus are still hot on the heels of Nicolò Zaniolo.

The versatile player has a contract with Roma until 2024, but the two parties are struggling to reach an agreement for a renewal.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are hoping to pounce on the situation and secure a deal for the 22-year-old.

According to La Stampa via Calciomercato, Zaniolo has already given his approval for a switch to Juventus. However, his valuation remains the main obstacle.

The source claims that Roma have set their price at 60 million euros, while Federico Cherubini and company value the winger at around 40 millions.

Hence, it appears that there’s still a major distance between the two clubs in this regard, and we must wait to see if they’ll be able to overcome it and meet somewhere in the middle.

The former Inter and Fiorentina player has suffered from two back-to-back ACL injuries that threatened to wreck his playing career, but he managed to make his return to action last season.

Juve FC say

Even though Di Maria’s arrival would be a significant boost for Max Allegri’s squad, the Argentine is a short-term solution.

Thus, if Juventus can secure a long-term replacement in the same transfer session then it would be a fabulous coup from the management.

While splashing a figure around 50 millions won’t be easy in the current financial difficulties, perhaps Roma will accept the addition of exchange pawns.