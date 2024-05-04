Tiago Djalo has missed much of the last 12 months due to injury and moved to Juventus in January.

The defender stated he had fully recovered when he completed his transfer to the club and has been training with the squad since moving to Turin.

However, Djalo has still not received any game time and has yet to debut for the Bianconeri as they chase a Champions League place.

His situation is puzzling to the Bianconeri supporters, who have been eager to see him play for their team.

Djalo’s first game may come when Juve has secured qualification for the Champions League, but his future at the club seems uncertain.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests the defender might be made available for transfer in the summer, with several clubs already interested in signing him on loan.

Genoa, Empoli, and Bologna are all reportedly interested in adding him to their squad temporarily starting next season.

Juve could also include him in their offer to Bologna when they try to sign Riccardo Calafiori.

Juve FC Says

Djalo’s lack of action is baffling to all of us because he seemed like a really good buy when we first added him to the group.

However, we trust the manager to hand him chances when he has proven his worth.