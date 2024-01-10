Juventus, along with other Serie A teams, is convening today to deliberate on the future of the competition. Serie A stands among the top five football leagues globally, alongside the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and La Liga. Notably, Serie A, along with La Liga and Bundesliga, currently features 20 clubs, a number that might undergo a reduction.

Speculation has been circulating for weeks that the Italian top-flight teams are considering a reduction to 18 clubs, and this matter will be under discussion during today’s meeting, as reported by Calciomercato.

Juventus, being one of the prominent teams in the country, is likely less concerned about the number of teams it faces. The rationale behind contemplating a reduction in the number of teams is the increasing workload on footballers, with more games per year. This situation is anticipated to intensify with the introduction of the new Champions League and Club World Cup competitions.

While reducing the number of teams could alleviate the burden on players by decreasing the annual match count, it comes with the drawback of reducing Serie A slots and making promotion to the top flight more challenging for lower-tier teams. The decision reached in this meeting will have significant implications for the structure and competitiveness of Serie A in the coming seasons.

Juve FC Says

This is a dicey situation, but it does not affect us in any way because even if there are only four teams in the top flight, we will be among them.