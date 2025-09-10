An innovation is set to debut in Italian football this weekend, with referees wearing body-mounted cameras during the high-profile clash between Juventus and Inter Milan. Serie A has decided to trial the use of Refcam, a technology already tested in the Premier League, which captures the game from the referee’s perspective.

The system provides a unique angle for viewers, offering insights that are unavailable through traditional television cameras or live viewing from the stands. Supporters in stadiums and at home typically see only a limited number of perspectives, but none convey the immediacy and proximity experienced by the match official. Refcam aims to bridge that gap, presenting a fresh dimension to football coverage.

Refcam Arrives in Serie A

The technology has already been utilised in the Premier League this season, where it delivered striking footage of on-field incidents, giving audiences a sense of the intensity referees face during games. Now, Italy is set to follow suit, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, with the Derby d’Italia chosen as the stage for this experiment.

The decision to test the camera in such a significant fixture underlines Serie A’s commitment to modernising its broadcasting approach and enhancing the spectator experience. Just as VAR was initially introduced as an experiment before becoming a standard part of the sport, Refcam could eventually secure a permanent role if the trial proves successful.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Enhancing the Fan Experience

The appeal of Refcam lies in its potential to bring fans closer to the action than ever before. By offering a first-hand perspective of key moments, such as challenges, fouls, or goalmouth scrambles, the technology promises to deepen viewers’ understanding of the pressures and decisions faced by referees.

While the innovation is designed to enrich the spectacle for spectators, the focus for Juventus remains firmly on performance. The clash against Inter Milan carries immense importance in the context of the season, and securing victory would be vital in maintaining their positive start to the campaign.

For fans, however, this weekend presents not only one of the most anticipated matches of the season but also a glimpse into the future of football broadcasting.