Serie A to start using semi-automatic offside tech

The Italian Serie A wants to deal with the several inconsistency of VAR decisions in recent months and will become the first major European league to use the semi-automatic offside technology this month.

Juventus has been victim to terrible VAR decisions this season, most notably their 2-2 draw against Salernitana when a clean Arkadiusz Milik goal was incorrectly ruled out as offside.

The Bianconeri have lost more points because of similar decisions and will welcome this decision by the governing body, which should help eliminate apparent problems.

A report on Football Italia reveals the technology will be used in the league and in the Super Cup later in the month.

Juve FC Says

We have been victims of poor VAR decisions for the last few months and this decision will solve a lot of problems for the Bianconeri.

However, it also means Max Allegri’s men must be prepared to ensure they play by the rules in every game because the technology will rightly punish any mistakes they commit.

We have hardly made mistakes on VAR, so Allegri will groom his men to deal with the changes very well and hopefully, it will be to our advantage and help the team get more points.