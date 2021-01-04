Serie A transfer window officially reopens today

The Italian winter transfer window has reopened as teams look to bolster their squads reports Football Italia.

After the first half of the season, the likes of Juventus will have discovered parts of their team that need to be strengthened and they are now permitted to do so.

Clubs can also re-register players, so players who weren’t registered at the start of the season can get registered while others can be unregistered.

The report adds that Atalanta has already completed the first signing of the transfer window with a €10m signing of Joakim Maehle from Genk.

Juventus is also expected to be active in this transfer window with the report claiming that the Bianconeri will prioritize signing a backup striker to Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard has impressed, but the club would be doing itself a disservice to rely on the former Chelsea man alone.

The likes of Graziano Pelle and Fernando Llorente have been linked with a move to Turin in recent days.

Pelle is already a free agent after freeing himself from his contractual obligation in China.

Llorente hasn’t been active for Napoli this season, and he has played for Juventus before.