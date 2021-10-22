Serie A vs La Liga: Premier League midfielder set to ignore a move to Juventus

La Liga and Serie A are two of Europe’s top five leagues, but it remains a huge debate to decide which is better.

Players get to make a decision on both when they want to change clubs and a Premier League player’s decision on both leagues could see Juventus miss out on a transfer target.

The Bianconeri wants to sign struggling Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, but they are not the only club interested in a move for him.

Because of the several interested parties he has to choose from, it is an uphill task for the Bianconeri to convince him to join them.

And in a further blow to their chances of signing him, Defensacentral as reported by Tuttomercatoweb says Van de Beek has no interest in moving to the Bianconeri because he doesn’t want to play in Serie A for now.

He has now asked his agent to offer him to La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

This would come as a major blow to Juve’s chance of landing him, but he isn’t their only midfield target.

The Bianconeri have also placed the likes of Axel Witsel and Aurélien Tchouaméni on their wishlist, and they could now turn their attention towards either of them.