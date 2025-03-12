Juventus is now just six points off the top of the Serie A table, which is remarkable considering they had previously been written off in the race. The likes of Fiorentina and Lazio were ahead of them in the standings at the time, and it seemed Juve should focus their efforts on other competitions.

Since being eliminated from the other cup competitions, the Bianconeri have focused solely on winning Serie A or securing a strong finish in the league. The men in black and white now have a fine chance of winning the title, which could depend largely on their own performance.

How can Juve reach the top?

Although being six points from the top might seem like a close gap, it’s not insignificant, as Juve must contend with some quality opponents among the teams above them. However, one factor the Bianconeri have control over is their ability to win the games in front of them.

If Juventus maintains this winning streak and extends it until the end of the season, they will have given themselves an excellent chance to win the title. This, however, will also require the teams above them to drop points, which is almost certain to happen.

At the moment, the quality of Italian football is underwhelming, and that explains why four of the country’s clubs are already out of the Champions League. This season provides Juve with an opportunity to claim the championship, as their rivals seem to be struggling to find top form.

If Juventus focuses on themselves and remains perfect until the end of the season, they could very well win the league.

Juventus Must Take It One Game at a Time

After closing the gap between themselves and the top spot, it might be tempting for Juventus to always look at the bigger picture. Their fans and players now know they have a very good chance of winning the league, so we expect them to continue working hard to keep winning.

Juve must take each week one game at a time, preparing thoroughly for each match and giving themselves the best chance of securing a victory. They must avoid becoming distracted by the league table, checking it obsessively after every match.

Motta must find a way to keep his players focused on the task at hand, as every opponent presents a unique challenge. However, the Bianconeri have found some form and are far more confident now than they were a few weeks ago, so we trust them to see this through to the end.