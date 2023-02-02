Serie A’s poor transfer window shows Juventus importance

Because of Juventus’ many legal battles and change of leadership, they had a very quiet January transfer window and it showed.

The Bianconeri have been arguably the biggest spenders in the Italian top flight in the last few seasons.

Last January, they splashed the cash to add Dusan Vlahovic to their squad when other clubs struggled to buy their needed talents.

As Chelsea and the Premier League blew all other European top flights away with their spending last month, a report on Il Bianconero reveals Serie A’s quiet window shows the importance of Juve to Italian football.

They admit Juve has done some bad things, like using capital gains in the market, but the black and whites have also spent a lot of real money, which showed as they couldn’t splash the cash.

Juve FC Says

We remain the biggest club in Italian football and it will take a long time for anyone to even come close.

As we did not spend money, all the other top clubs in the division could not step up, which shows that we are in a class of our own.

Hopefully, we will sort out these legal issues by the end of this season and invest in our squad in the summer.