Serie B clubs chasing the signature of Juventus youngster

Alessandro Sersanti, a promising Juventus youngster who left a positive impression while playing for the Next Gen team last season, might be loaned out during this transfer window.

Juventus boasts several budding talents within their ranks, but due to limited opportunities in the first team, a loan move would be beneficial for all parties involved.

Sersanti, an exciting midfielder, has showcased his abilities since joining Juventus’ Next Gen side. Consequently, he deserves a loan move to a club where he can play regularly and compete at a higher level.

According to Calciomercato, clubs in Serie B have set their sights on Sersanti, recognising his potential to make a significant contribution to their teams. Pisa and Catanzaro are specifically mentioned in the report, as they believe the young midfielder would be a valuable addition to their respective squads.

Juve FC Says

One of the best ways to develop a player is to allow them to move on loan and Serie B is a very competitive division.

The Next Gen team plays in Serie C, so playing in B will be an upgrade for Sersanti and we should consider sending him to one of the clubs.