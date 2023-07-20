Gianluca Frabotta has become a highly sought-after player within the Juventus ranks following his loan spell at Frosinone during the previous season. The left-back made his Juventus debut under the management of Andrea Pirlo and was initially considered as the potential heir to Alex Sandro’s position. However, his development has not progressed as well as the club had hoped.

As a result, Juventus has now made Frabotta available for either a permanent transfer or another loan spell, and several clubs have expressed interest in acquiring him.

According to Tuttojuve, Andrea Pirlo is keen on reuniting with Frabotta at Sampdoria, as he aims to guide the club back to Serie A at the earliest opportunity. Sampdoria is looking to strengthen their squad with the best possible players, and Frabotta’s experience could be a valuable addition to their team.

Nevertheless, Sampdoria is not the only Serie B club interested in securing Frabotta’s services. The report suggests that Palermo, Como, and Parma are also keen on bringing the left-back into their ranks.

As the transfer window progresses, Frabotta’s future remains uncertain, and the final decision will likely depend on the negotiations between Juventus and the interested clubs.

Juve FC Says

Frabotta was expected to become a key player for us and may have achieved that if Pirlo was still the club’s manager.

At 24, he knows he needs game time and we expect him to be eager to join one of these clubs to continue his career from next season.