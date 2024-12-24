Legendary Italian manager Fabio Capello didn’t like what he saw from Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic during his latest outing against Monza.

The Bianconeri managed to break their winless run by prevailing by two goals to one at the U-Power Stadium. Weston McKennie broke the deadlock with a close-range volley from a corner kick. Samuel Birindelli replied with a smashing strike for the home side, but Nico Gonzalez swiftly restored the Old Lady’s lead, which was just enough to grab three crucial points.

On the other hand, Vlahovic had a quiet night, and was visibly frustrated with the lack of service.

Thiago Motta decided to end the Serbian’s outing on the 85th minute, replacing him with Vasilije Adzic, but the bomber wasn’t happy about it. The cameras caught the former Fiorentina man reacting angrily in the dugout, something that didn’t sit well with the old-fashioned Capello.

“I hope he was angry with himself and not with Thiago Motta,” said the former Juventus, Real Madrid and England coach in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“I can’t understand certain attitudes, I find them a serious lack of respect towards the coach and the teammate who is coming in your place. Dusan may have been nervous about not being able to score but that’s not good.”

Despite collecting three points, Capello wasn’t convinced by Juve’s over performance.

“Juve finally managed to win in Monza, but they still haven’t convinced me in the end. Good first half, in terms of control, with Koopmeiners doing well in midfield.

“But then, in the last 20-25 minutes, they just thought about defending, retreating into their own penalty area as if they were on their last. I expected a slightly different style of football.”