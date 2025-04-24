Juventus may boast some of the most talented attackers and midfielders in Italian football, yet a glaring weakness remains in their squad: the absence of a reliable set-piece specialist. Despite the calibre of players available to the Bianconeri, the team continues to underperform in dead-ball situations, a shortcoming that has not gone unnoticed by supporters and pundits alike.

There was optimism that this trend might shift under the leadership of Igor Tudor, who was appointed to bring a fresh approach to the side. However, recent performances suggest that the same issues persist under the Croatian manager’s tenure.

Juventus recently suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Parma, a result that has further highlighted their ongoing struggles. The loss marked Tudor’s first since taking charge, but the nature of the performance, particularly in terms of energy and creativity, echoed many of the problems that have plagued the club throughout the season.

Getty Images

One area that continues to frustrate is their inefficiency from set pieces. This issue was again brought to the forefront following the match against Parma, where Juventus failed to capitalise on numerous dead-ball opportunities. The poor execution of corners and free-kicks has drawn criticism, most notably from commentator Nino Ori.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Ori remarked:

“No one plays set pieces worse than us in the whole Serie A. Corners and free kicks end up at the goalkeeper because there is no one to take them in the middle of the opponent’s area. Even Di Gregorio made a mistake yesterday.”

Such criticism reflects a growing sentiment among the Juventus faithful, who are increasingly concerned about the team’s tactical inefficiencies. Given the quality within the squad, their inability to deliver effective set-pieces is particularly disheartening. With players of such technical ability, expectations are understandably higher, and the ongoing failure to convert these moments into meaningful chances adds to the mounting frustration.

As the season progresses, Juventus will need to address these deficiencies if they hope to mount a serious challenge domestically and in Europe. For now, their struggles at set-pieces remain a symbol of a larger problem, the inability to translate individual quality into cohesive, winning football.