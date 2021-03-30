Seven from seven wins for Juventus stars on international break

Juventus had seven players in action on Sunday in World Cup qualifiers, and all seven recorded wins.

France overcame Kazakhstan in their group game, with Adrien Rabiot replacing former Bianconeri Paul Pogba as they went onto record a 2-0 win.

Alvaro Morata played every minute for Spain as they triumphed over Georgia. It took a last minute winner by Dani Olmo to claim all three points against 10-men as they got their first win in two matches.

Italy’s made it two from two with their win over Bulgaria. Leonardo Bonucci captained the team in Chiellini’s absence, while Federico Chiesa played a key role, and fellow Old Lady midfielder Bernadeschi replaced him with 15 minutes to play as the Azzurri extended their unbeaten run to 24 matches in all competitions.

Wojciech Szczesny was the last player to play the entire match in this round, helping his side to a comfortable 3-0 win over Andorra, while Dejan Kulusevski was left on the bench until the 83rd minute of their win by the same score against Kosovo.

It’s pleasing to see that both Kulusevski and Juve and Italy captain Chiellini were both given a little break with such a hectic schedule having been played out both during and before the international break.

Will our players victories give a timely boost to confidence with Juve having some important months left in Serie A?

Patrick