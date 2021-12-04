Seven Juventus officials considered suspects in Prisma investigation

While the rest of the clubs and their supporters are all focused on the action on the pitch throughout the weekend, things are always a little more complicated for us Juventus fans.

Sadly, we’re currently forced to keep an eye on the proceedings related to the Prisma investigation conducted by Turin’s prosecution office in relation to alleged false accounting.

The club is currently facing some serious charges on the sporting level, and some of the club’s top officials are considered suspects in the criminal investigation.

According la Gazzetta dello Sport, up to seven officials from the Bianconeri’s hierarchy are amongst the suspects in the investigation.

The men in question are club president Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved, Chief Financial Officer Stefano Cerrato, the former head of the sports area Fabio Paratici, the two former Chief Financial Officers Marco Re and Stefano Bertola .

Cesare Gabasio, who is a former Juventus lawyer was also added to the list, and the investigators believe that the infamous Cristiano Ronaldo lost document could be in his possession.

On the other hand, current sporting director Federico Cherubini and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene aren’t considered to be suspects, but the investigators questioned them as witnesses.

This is probably because these men were only appointed last summer, while the investigation basically revolves around deals conducted in the previous three seasons.