Juventus will have seven representatives in this summer’s FIFA World Cup, including their top star, Kenan Yildiz.

The Bianconeri are used to sending at least a dozen players to the biggest international tournament, but despite the new 48-team format, their representation has dropped in this edition.

Needless to say, Italy’s third straight failure in the playoffs has taken its toll on the final figure, as the likes of Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Gatti will be watching the tournament from home.

Moreover, Juve’s disappointing campaign may have impeded France duo Khephren Thuram and Pierre Kalulu, as Didier Deschamps snubbed them in favour of other profiles.

Lois Openda was also left out of the Belgium squad following an utterly poor first season in Turin.

Nevertheless, seven Juventus players still managed to punch their ticket to the biggest stage in the sport.

The seven Juventus players called up for the World Cup.

After establishing himself as the biggest star at Juventus, Yildiz will be keen to showcase his talent at the global stage.

The 20-year-old is a regular starter in Vincenzo Montella’s Turkish starting lineup alongside Real Madrid youngster, Arda Guler.

Despite coming off two underwhelming campaigns, Teun Koopmeiners still found his way into Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad. However, the former Atalanta star isn’t expected to be a regular starter.

The same goes for Gleison Bremer, who quite deservedly earned his place in the Brazilian squad, but Carlo Ancelotti will likely favour Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos over him in the starting XI.

While he wasn’t able to convince Luciano Spalletti, Jonathan David’s spot in the Canadian squad was never in doubt, as the 26-year-old is his nation’s all-time leading goal-scorer.

Francisco Conceicao earned his place in Portugal’s star-studded squad, while Weston McKennie is expected to play a key role for the USMNT, as he did at Juventus this season.

Finally, Emil Holm’s place at Juventus might be uncertain for next season, but he was always a lock for Sweden.

When will Juventus stars play their group stage fixtures

Friday, June 12, 2026

Canada -Bosnia and Herzegovina

USA -Paraguay

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Brazil – Morocco

Austria – Turkey

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sweden – Tunisia

Netherlands – Japan

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Portugal – DR Congo

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Canada – Qatar

Friday, June 19, 2026

USA – Australia

Brazil – Haiti

Turkey – Paraguay

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Netherlands-Sweden

Tuesday, June 23

Portugal – Uzbekistan

Wednesday, June 24

Switzerland- Canada

Scotland- Brazil

Thursday, June 25

Netherlands – Tunisia

Japan – Sweden

Turkey – USA

Friday, June 27

Colombia- Portugal