Seven Juventus players have broken the coronavirus bubble

Juventus have been living in self-isolation after they found two coronavirus cases last Saturday.

However, Football Italia is reporting that seven of the club’s players have broken the bubble to return home or to join their national team for the international matches.

The players could face fines for leaving, but the club didn’t stop them and they will have to take responsibility individually now.

The report claims that Gianluigi Buffon and Merih Demiral had decided to leave the bubble in the team’s camp to return home on Monday.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo left to join their national teams for the international window.

Juventus has followed the right protocol by informing the ASL members who have relayed the information to the prosecutor’s office with the name of the defaulting players.

The report adds that it isn’t such a big deal for the players as they will be asked to pay a fine for breaking the bubble and the money shouldn’t be a problem for them.

Juve’s last league game against Napoli wasn’t played because the Naples side didn’t travel to Turin for the game.

They had been self-isolating after a number of players of the Genoa side that they faced in the previous round of games tested positive for COVID-19.