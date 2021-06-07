Seven Juventus players in the top ten Serie A players whose transfer values dropped this season

Juventus has just finished an underwhelming campaign that saw them almost miss out on the top four.

Under Andrea Pirlo, they were a poor side to watch because you never quite know if they would be at their best or at their worst.

The Bianconeri won two trophies and secured a top-four finish under the rookie manager.

While they struggle for form, the likes of Inter Milan and Atalanta did well and saw some of their players emerge as top players in the Italian top flight.

Milan also secured a return to the Champions League and that is mostly thanks to the fine form of their players.

After that season, the values of Serie A players were computed and some stars enjoyed sharp rises in their transfer values.

Transfermarkt via Il Bianconero has revealed the market value rises and decreases and no Juve player saw their value rise enough to enter the top ten.

The likes of Franck Kessie, Romelu Lukaku and Nicolo Barella saw their value increase by more than 20m euros.

Juve dominated the table for players who had their transfer value decreased.

They had seven players in the top ten of lost value with the report revealing that Leonardo Bonucci dropped 12m euros, Paulo Dybala dropped 22m euros and Cristiano Ronaldo dropped 15m euros.

Federico Bernardeschi, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Sandro and Arthur are the other players on the list.