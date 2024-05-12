Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is tipped to ring the changes this summer, as seven players could be heading towards the exit door.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the list of departees begins with Alex Sandro who’s currently running on an expiring contract.

Many feel that the Brazilian has already exceeded his welcome at Continassa, especially after triggering an automatic renewal clause last season.

The veteran’s wages have been a large burden on the balance sheet, especially given his declining levels.

The other certain departure is that of Paul Pogba. Sadly for the Frenchman, a four-year ban for doping left his already-demising career in tatters.

Therefore, the management will be looking to rescind his contract.

Moreover, the pink newspaper tips Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior to leave this summer. Both men are running on contracts expiring in 2025, so this could prove to be the last opportunity to cash in on them.

As for Filip Kostic, he’s also expected to follow Max Allegri to the door. The Serbian has been less prolific this season, and many believe he’ll struggle to fit in the 4-3-3 system that the club is looking to impose starting next season.

Finally, Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik could both depart, as the club looks to make room for new arrivals in attack.

However, this will mainly depend on whether or not the management receives satisfying offers.