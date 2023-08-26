Juventus have a tremendous history and have often dabbled in the transfer market to bring in some of the biggest names in the world to Turin. Players like Zinedine Zidane, Gianluigi Buffon, Patrick Vieira, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo have all played significant parts in Juve’s history.

Juventus have proven time and again to be a club of resilience, and are always backed in Italian Serie A odds, even when dark days have descended on the club. Juventus is an alluring destination still for players in the prime of their careers.

But what about some of the home-grown talent that Juventus have produced over the years? Here is a look at some of the players that were former academy players with Juve. Some have stayed around. Some could have big futures with the Old Lady.

Ciro Immobile

The centre forward has been around the block quite a bit. But Ciro Immobile was on the books at Juventus as a youth player. Immobile was promoted from their youth team to the U19 squad in 2008 but was never quite able to make a big enough mark in Turin. Immobile only made five first-team appearances for them.

After a series of loans back and forth, he was sold for the first time in his career, moving to Genoa in 2012 for a fee of €4.00m. Just a year later Juventus bought him back for far less than that, before selling Immobile to Torino just a day later for €13.50m.

His career took off there and the forward returned 28 goals in 48 appearances for Torino before being picked up by Lazio in 2016. Immobile is arguably the biggest player that Juve let slip through the cracks.

Antonio Mirante

Goalkeeper Antonio Mirante carved out a nice career for himself after coming through the Juventus academy. He racked up more than 350 appearances in Serie A, the bulk of those coming for Parma who he joined for €3.60m in 2009 from Sampdoria.

He appeared between the sticks for Juventus during the 2006/07 Serie B campaign. But in total only played seven times for the first team in his career. Mirante was picked up on a free transfer by AC Milan in 2021 and is under contract until 2024.

Moise Kean

Forward Moise Kean seems to have been around forever. He was beginning to make a good name for himself with Juventus before receiving interest from English Premier League club Everton. The former Juventus youth player moved to Everton for €27.50m in 2019 and was widely hyped for big things.

But his time in England, which was hampered by injuries and lack of form, didn’t pan out for him. Kean was sent out on loan deals to PSG and Juventus, as he looked to get back to the top of his game. He was eventually sold back to Juventus in the summer of 2023 for €30.00m. Maybe a return home is a move that will reignite his career.

Leonardo Spinazzola

Defender Leonardo Spinazzola has been in and out of Juventus pretty much throughout his career. He was picked up by the U19 squad in 2010 and was continuously moved between different clubs on loan from 2012 to 2018.

Never a permanent fixture in Turin, Spinazzola was sold by Juventus to AS Roma in the summer of 2019 where he remains. Juve shipped out him for €29.50m, which was a great piece of business as Spinazzola’s market value at the time was €15.00m.

Radu Dragusin

Back in 2019, Juventus paid €2.10m to capture Radu Dragusin for their U17 squad, which is quite an investment in a youngster. The Romanian stuck with the club, working his way up through the ranks. The defender was signed to the first team in 2021 but was sent out on loan immediately to Sampdoria.

Dragusin also had spells at Salernitana and Genoa on loan, before the latter moved for Dragusin in the transfer market in 2023. Juventus let the centre half, who is a full international for Romania, go for €5.50m.

Two For The Future

Academy players come and go. It’s natural in any set-up. But occasionally a club produces a talent that it sticks with. Here are a couple that could have bright futures with Juventus.

Nicolo Fagioli

The value of central midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is on the up. The youngster already has UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and Serie A experience under his belt. While many players dream of becoming a transfer target for Juventus, it’s tough for a player to get promoted from the academy to the first team.

But that’s what happened to Fagioli who joined the Juventus youth set-up in 2015, playing for the U17, U19 and U23 before earning a first-term contract in 2021. Fagioli has earned a full international cap with Italy too.

Samuel Iling Junior

The English player moved from Chelsea youth to the Juventus U19 set-up in 2020 and could be one for the future. He went from the U19 team in Turin to the Juventus Next Gen set-up and his market value has been on a steep rise.

The exciting winger has managed to get some Serie A time under his belt for Juventus and he also appeared in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for them. The England youth player, who debuted for their national U20 side in 2022, remains an exciting prospect.