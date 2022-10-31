Seventh placed Juventus fielded the most expensive Serie A lineup of the season

Juventus has been the most underachieving team in Serie A this season and a new report reveals a lack of expensive players is not their problem.

Juve has some of the finest stars in the league in their squad, yet the team struggles to buy a win domestically and in Europe.

Max Allegri knows he has been backed with the right players and CIES Football Observatory has revealed they used the most expensive lineup in the league this season in one of their games.

The report reveals their starting team against Sassuolo was worth €346m, the most expensive any other club has fielded in Serie A this term.

Juve FC Says

We know we have an expensive squad, which is why we have been asking for more from the players.

This revelation is not so useful because we won that game and have since failed to play with a team as expensive as that.

If our players can remain fit enough for long periods and we can field our best men in every game, we will undoubtedly achieve more as a team.

For now, we need to focus on getting the best from the players we have and this report should make them understand how badly they are underperforming.