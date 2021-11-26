Several clubs looking to beat Juventus to their long-term target

Paul Pogba is one of the high-profile soon-to-be free agents and reports have linked him to several clubs in Europe.

Juventus wants the return of the Manchester United midfielder, but the competition for his signature is fierce.

Mundo Deportivo, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims several clubs have already contacted his entourage.

The report says the midfielder has a lot of offers to consider, making it hard for Juve to win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Pogba did very well during his first stint at Juve between 2012 and 2016.

That previous experience is driving the Bianconeri’s push for him to return to the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

Our current midfielders are seriously underperforming, and his return could turn things around at the club.

If he doesn’t leave United in January and runs down his contract in the summer, his next club would come down to which suitor offers him the best financial package.

Real Madrid and PSG are two clubs that can outbid Juve for his signature, but this is an opportunity for us to show we still have the money to compete with the top clubs on the continent.

We have placed the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on the market. Selling them would help Juve raise funds for Pogba’s transfer.