Several Juventus players facing uncertain future, but one man is staying for sure

Following a third straight elimination from the Champions League round of 16, the management would be willing to ring some changes by the end of the season.

As Sportmediaset (via TuttoJuve) explains, a host of players are now facing an uncertain future, and for various reasons.

First we begin with the ones running on expiring contracts. The directors decided to postpone all contract negotiations in order to focus on the big European fixture. But as you can expect, the mood will be a sour one ahead of the crunch talks.

While Juan Cuadrado’s renewal should be a formality, the source believes that Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Mattia De Sciglio are all at risk.

The trio will most likely receive offers that include reduced wages, and their consent is anything but certain.

Moreover, Moise Kean’s future also lies in the balance. The Italian hasn’t been able to score on a consistent basis since making his return last summer. The Bianconeri have an obligation to buy him in 2023, but perhaps they can find a solution with Everton.

As for Alvaro Morata, whether he remains at the club or not is anyone’s guess. The Spaniard’s two-year loan deal expires at the end of the campaign, and Juventus are unwilling to pay another 35 million euros to maintain his services.

Additionally, the management would surely listen to offers for midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo.

But on the other hand, the source believes that whatever happens between now and June, Max Allegri will remain in the dugout.

The report explains that the club don’t have the economic means to pull off yet another managerial change.