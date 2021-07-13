Several Juventus players facing uncertain futures – The latest updates

On Wednesday, Juve’s pre-season will officially kickoff, although the vast majority of the Bianconeri stars have been given extra weeks of vacation after taking part in their respective continental tournaments.

Nonetheless, a host of players will take the opportunity to prove their worth to Massimiliano Allegri, whilst their future with the club still hangs in the balance, as la Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

First of all, Arthur Melo is not expected to leave Turin this summer, but his physical condition needs to be monitored in retreat.

The Brazilian suffered from a rare bone calcification problem last season, and it remains to be seen whether the pain persists or not. If so, an operation will be required, and the club would have to maintain another midfielder in order to cover for his absence. Moreover, the former Barcelona man still needs to convince Max on a technical level.

Then we have Daniele Rugani who returns from a loan stint at Cagliari. The defender could potentially be sent on another loan move, or perhaps remain as a backup if Merih Demiral leaves this summer.

As for for Mattia Perin, he has only one year on his contract, and the Bianconeri would be open to a sale for the right price, but the returning manager would also love to keep him as a second choice goalkeeper.

For Luca Pellegrini and Gianluca Frabotta, one of them is expected to remain as a backup for Alex Sandro, whilst the other departs the club. The latter is more likely to leave on loan, unless an important offer arrives for Pellergrini.

Finally, Mattia De Sciglio apparently no longer has a place at the club, and his next destination could be the Premier League, or perhaps a return to Ligue 1, where he spent the last campaign on loan at Lyon.