Several Juventus transfers under investigation for suspicious capital gains

Whoever thought that things can’t get any worse for Juventus, the FIGC is always present to prove otherwise.

On Wednesday evening, the Bianconeri were handed a heavy blow by Sassuolo, as a last-minute goal left the Old Lady 13 points adrift from the top of the Serie A table.

However, the club could now be facing problems outside of the pitch, as Italian football’s governing body is currently investigating some of their dealings from the past few seasons.

According to JuveNews, the football federation’s prosecutor office has opened an investigation regarding some of the transfers conducted by both Juventus and Napoli.

The investigators suspect that these deals include inflated transfer figures that the clubs used in order to record capital gains.

This includes the exchange deal between the Bianconeri and Barcelona in 2020, when Miralem Pjanic moved to Catalunya for a recorded fee that reached 60 million euros, with Arthur going in the opposite direction for a reported 72 millions.

Moreover, the swap deal between Juventus and Manchester City in 2019 regarding the transfers of Danilo and Joao Cancelo is also included, as well as Nicolò Rovella’s switch from Genoa last January.

Juve Fc say

Well, we all knew that these deals included inflated figures, but Fabio Paratici absolutely loved exchange deals and conducted this type of deals whenever an opportunity presented itself.

Swap deals might be the perfect ploy to hide inflated figures and record some capital gains which suits both parties.

However, some of those transfers took place several years ago, and one must wonder why the FIGC abstained from acting until now.