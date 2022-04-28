Several Juventus youngsters tipped to earn playing time in the final rounds

After a long and exhausting campaign, the majority of Juventus players have little left in the tank. With recurring injury problems haunting the squad from the beginning of the season, the ones who were available were afforded little rest.

Therefore, the schedule has finally took its toll on Max Allegri’s men who still have four Serie A fixtures to contend and a Coppa Italia final against Inter on May 11.

The Bianconeri currently sit fourth in the table, eight points clear of Roma in fifth place. Therefore, the club is widely expected to secure a spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League.

According to TuttoJuve, the manager could take the opportunity to field some of his youngsters in the final league rounds.

The source believes that young first team players like Moise Kean and Luca Pellegrini might be given a steady run in the final weeks.

Moreover, one between Matias Soulé and Marley Aké could get the nod against Venezia next Sunday. The two young forwards are considered amongst the most promising starlets from the U-23 squad.

Moreover, Fabio Miretti could also receive additional playing time, especially amidst the midfield injury crisis.

Finally, 18-year-old striker Angel Chibozo could make his debut with the senior squad. The teenager has been one of the most clinical forwards in front of goal with the U-23 and U-19 squads.