Fresh from clinching their first Scudetto title in 33 years, Napoli are about to part ways with their sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli who appears destined to join Juventus.

According to La Stampa via ilBianconero, a decisive meeting between Giuntoli and Juventus Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo was held recently, and the two parties are on the cusp of reaching a final agreement.

The source believes that Giuntoli’s salary has been defined, and the same goes for his supporting staff. At this point, only details are separating us from a total agreement, including the customary go-ahead from EXOR CEO John Elkann.

The report adds that Giuseppe Pompilio will accompany Giuntoli to Turin to serve as his right-hand man, while Stefano Stefanelli could possibly be appointed as the new sporting director of Juventus Next Gen.

However, Napoli’s Chief Scout Maurizio Micheli won’t be joining Giuntoli at Juventus, preferring to remain in his current post.

For its part, Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) also reports that Guintoli’s switch to Juventus is imminent.

The Roman newspaper believes that the 51-year-old is waiting for Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to sign his release papers.

The director joined the Partenopei in 2015 and his contract with the club runs for another year.