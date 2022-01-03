Sevilla are still ahead of Juventus in the race for French attacker

Juventus remains in the race for Anthony Martial, but Calciomercato.it names Sevilla as the club leading the race for the Frenchman’s signature.

Martial wants out of Manchester United as he is no longer a guaranteed starter for the English club.

His future could be decided this month, and Sevilla is pushing to make him one of their attackers.

Juve will not allow the Spanish side to have a free run at signing him and continues to monitor developments at Old Trafford.

The Bianconeri has other attacking targets, but the report insists they also want to sign Martial this month.

Juve FC Says

It remains unclear if Juve knows what it wants in this transfer window, as reports continue to link them with a move for several attackers.

Martial is just one on a list that also includes Gianluca Scamacca and Dusan Vlahovic.

What is clear is that the Bianconeri are unlikely to sign more than one of these players.

Martial could be much easier to land considering he is already asking for a transfer, but Juve must agree to pay his salary, which is not a small figure.

We would have to watch and see how this one unfolds because these are still early days in the transfer window.