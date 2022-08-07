Sevilla clears the way for Juventus to sign Serie A midfielder Luis Alberto

Juventus has been handed a good chance of winning the race for Lazio midfielder, Luis Alberto.

The Spaniard has been on their radar for a long time as he continues to push to leave Lazio.

However, they were not the favourites to add him to their squad, as he preferred to return home and play for Sevilla.

For a long time, it seemed he would make the move back, but Juve has been handed a boost in their bid to sign him.

Tuttomercatoweb reports Sevilla has signed Isco on a free transfer and that means they can no longer buy Alberto.

It clears the way for Juve to add him to their squad because Lazio has also been preparing for the new season without him in the picture.

Juve FC Says

Alberto is one of the finest attackers in Serie A and he has proven to be a good player over the last few seasons.

The former Liverpool man will add some quality to our attack, but he might struggle under Max Allegri.

He functioned best under the management of Simone Inzaghi and the current Inter Milan boss sets his team up differently from Juve’s manager.

Nevertheless, because we need a big squad for the many competitions we will compete in, we probably need him.